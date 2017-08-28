UPDATE: Death ruled homicide after Iowa City ped mall shooting

UPDATE: The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of 22-year-old Kaleek Hones a homicide. They say he died as a result of injuries sustained from a shooting in downtown Iowa City last month.

The results list the cause of death as a gunshot wound of the back and neck.

--------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Kaleek Jones has died from his injuries during a shooting at the Iowa City pedestrian mall, according to Iowa City Police.

Now, Lamar Wilson is being charged with murder in the first degree.

One of the previous counts of attempted murder was upgraded as a result of Jones' death.

Additional charges are possible pending the results of the investigation.

The Iowa City Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation of this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the ICPD at (319) 356-5276.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

--------------------------------------------

Two men are facing several charges related to a weekend shooting that happened in the Iowa City ped mall.

21-year-old Donte Taylor and 23-year-old Lamar Wilson were arrested.

Among other charged Taylor is charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons and Wilson is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder.

Police believe Wilson pulled the trigger.

All three victims are in their twenties, two of them are in stable condition while the third remains in critical condition.

A source told officers the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud.

The shooting happened just before bar close Sunday morning sending hordes of people running while others tried to hide.

Dennis Lambing heard news of the shooting and realized he had just missed the action.

"Three people have been shot in downtown Iowa City probably about a half hour, 45 minutes before I had just walked through and that's just, that's I'm not sure how I really feel about that," he says.

"It's not how we think of Iowa City as being a place where a few, a few kids with a beef decide to start shooting people, that's not, that's not Iowa City," Lambing added.

Others were not so lucky and witnessed the horror up close.

"I saw a guy pull out a gun and that's where I started running. I heard about 7 gun shots and it sounded like they were ricocheting, I mean I was covering my head and everything," Frank Colella told KWWL.

At this time the names of the victims have not been released.

There are some surveillance cameras in the area, the Iowa City Downtown District says their video has been turned into police.





