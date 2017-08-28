Fisherman catches 23 lb. catfish in Cedar River

An eastern Iowa man reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.

Mark Anthony Lee caught a catfish weighing in at 23 pounds.

Lee says he reeled in the big catch under the train bridge on the Cedar River in Waterloo, and fought with it for about 20 minutes.

"It's one of my favorite poles," said Lee. "It's my cat daddy pole I got from Scheels, and all three of my master angel awards -- you have to have them at a certain size by the DNR regulations to get an award. I've caught all three of them in the last few months with this same pole. So it's kind of my lucky pole."

Lee says the seconds largest catfish he ever caught was five pounds.