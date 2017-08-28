Register online for Best Dam Run September 23 in Waverly

It's just about time for the annual Waverly Oktoberfest, http://WaverlyOktoberfest.com and that means the Best Dam Run is all set, too.

Presented by the Waverly Exchange Club, this 5K run/walk and half marathon is set for Saturday, September 23 in Waverly..

The theme is 'Run to Prevent Child Abuse.'

Proceeds from the event will benefit local non profits supported by the Waverly Exchange Club, including Cedar Valley Friends of the Family and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

The Waverly Civic Center will serve as the starting point, at 200 1stStreet, NE.

Race registration includes a t-shirt, breakfast pizza, fruit and juice.

Several prizes will be given away, including $50.00 gift cards from Scheels for the top female and male finishers in each age group in the 5K.

$25.00 Scheels gift cards for second place finishers and medals for the top three finishers in each age group.

In the half marathon, the top female/make finishers receive $100.00 gift cards from Scheels.

Second places finishers will receive $25.00 Scheels gift cards and medals will go to the top 3 finishers in each age category of the half marathon.

Age groups will include, 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-29, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over.

Register online at: http://GetMeRegistered.com/BestDamRun or visit the Waverly Exchange Club website at: http://WaverlyExchangeClub.org/BestDamRun for a printable registration form.

Save money by registering early. Before September 8, the 18 and under 5K registration fee is $25.00

Over 18 the fee is $30.00.

After September 8, it will cost you an extra $3.00 In addition, Your T-shirt is not guaranteed for a registration after September 1.

The half marathon registration until September 2 is $65.00. It's $75.00 after September 2.

Pack pickup is Friday September 22 4-6 p.m. or the morning of the race, Saturday, September 23, 6:45-8 a.m.

If you have questions about the event, send an email to scashmanrph@gmail.com

Thanks to former Waverly Shell Rock football coach, Denny Button, for sending the information to KWWL.