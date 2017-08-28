How you can help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

How you can help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

Posted: Updated:

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. The storm dumped over a foot of rain and forecasters were warning that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the upcoming days.

Here's information on how you can help out those affected by this disaster. 

  • Center for International Disaster Information says many Americans respond to disasters by collecting food, clothing and household items for people in need. However, these donations require transportation and are not the most efficient way to help people in need. The center suggests people donate monetarily to relief agencies. 
  • Charity Navigator, an organization that helps analyze charities, warns people to avoid fly-by-night charities. 
  • The Houston Food Bank is a member of the nation’s largest non-governmental hunger relief organization, “Feeding America.” Call 832-269-9390 or visit HoustonFoodBank.org.
  • Feeding Texas is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps coordinate major relief efforts, such as the Harvey response. Call 512-527-3613 or visit FeedingTexas.org.
  • The Houston Coalition for the Homeless is a 35-year-old nonprofit organization that serves as the lead agency for community response to homelessness in the Houston area. Call 713-739-8038 or visit HomelessHouston.org.
  • The Houston SPCA is the city’s first and largest animal protection organization. It has suspended normal operations to focus on disaster response. Call 713-869-7722 or visit HoustonSPCA.org.
  • Direct Relief USA is a humanitarian aid nonprofit organization that operates the largest charitable medicine program in the country. Call 800-676-1638 or visit DirectRelief.org.
  • The Texas Diaper Bank typically serves about 16,000 families each year, distributing more than 1.1 million diapers. Call 210-731-8118 or visit TexasDiaperBank.org.
  • The American Red Cross is operating shelters and sending truckloads of supplies to the storm-battered region. Call 800-RED-CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
  • The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services division has mobilized to assist those affected by the storm. Call 800-SAL-ARMY or visit helpsalvationarmy.org.
  • Catholic Charities USA is a social services organization and the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church. Services are provided without consideration of religious affiliation. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation or visit CatholicCharitiesUSA.org.
  • The United Way has established a Flood Relief Fund to assist various agencies responding to Harvey. Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to make a donation or visit UnitedWayHouston.org.
  • Community Harvest Food Bank is collecting items for victims of Harvey. The food bank said it is looking for Hand-held snack items such as granola bars, Pop-top ready-to-eat items, Shelf-stable pantry items such as peanut butter, tuna and soup, Bottled water, Cleaning supplies (bleach, non-bleach, paper towels, etc.) and Personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.) The items can be brought to the 999 E. Tillman Road location.  The food bank will also be taking monetary donations that should be earmarked “Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief”. Donors can visit www.chfb.org starting Tuesday morning and make a secured donation via Paypal.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.