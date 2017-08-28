Iowa City Animal Services looking for dog that bit man - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City Animal Services looking for dog that bit man

Written by Sara Belmont
Iowa City Animal Services is looking for your help finding a dog that allegedly bit someone.

They say it happened on Friday, around 2 p.m. near 2422 Lakeside Dr. The man says he got out of his car when a dog charged at him, before biting his left hand. The dog is described as a large brindle boxer mix.

Iowa City Animal Services wants to see if the dog has a rabies vaccination. If anyone has information about the identity of the dog owner, call (319) 356-5295, ext. 7, or the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-6800.

