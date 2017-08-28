Iowa City Police looking for skimmer scammer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City Police looking for skimmer scammer

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for help finding a man, who they believe installed credit card skimmers on several ATMs in the area.

Police say the skimmers were found on ATMs in Iowa City, North Liberty, Coralville, Cedar Rapids; they say the man withdrew cash with fake cards.

He's described as a white man, last seen riding an orange and black Honda motorcycle, mid-2000s model.

If you recognize this guy, call Iowa City Police at (319) 356-5293.

