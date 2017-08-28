UPDATE: Police investigate skimmer and hidden camera found on ATM

Waterloo Police are looking for the person that put a skimmer and a hidden camera on an ATM.

The device was found at the Veridian Credit Union Drive-Up ATM at 1515 East San Marnan Drive, located in front of the Target store. Officials with Veridian Credit Union believe the skimmer was placed on the machine around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, August 25th. Security removed it at 8:05 a.m. and police were notified at 8:37.

According to Andrea Hudnut with Veridian Credit Union, "We believe that the skimmer was unsuccessful and that no personal or card information was compromised. As a precaution, we have reached out directly to our members who used this ATM within the small window of time the skimmer was in place."

If you have any information, contact police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.