UNI student teachers in Houston are safe - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI student teachers in Houston are safe

Posted: Updated:
KWWL -

The University of Northern Iowa says student teachers who are in Houston during Tropical Storm Harvey are safe.

They tweeted Monday "Our student teachers in Houston are safe! Please keep them and the people of Texas in your thoughts as they endure unprecedented flooding."

A Senior Recruiter for the Houston Independent School District, who is working with the UNI College of Education students, put out a tweet saying the kids are all safe.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.