Pot possession charge against ex-Dubuque teacher dropped

   DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A former Dubuque Hempstead High School teacher won't be tried on a charge of marijuana possession.
   The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the charge against 46-year-old Douglas Spahn was dismissed Thursday. He'd pleaded not guilty. Court documents say Spahn told a Dubuque police officer that he used marijuana to treat his back pain.
   Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Tim Gallagher says Spahn has successfully completed a deferral period without additional criminal offenses, so the pot possession charge was dismissed.
   Court records say Spahn still faces a charge of drug paraphernalia possession. He's pleaded not guilty.

 

