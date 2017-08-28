UPDATE: Package with "bomb" written on it wasn't a bomb

UPDATE:

A package with the word "bomb" written on it forced the evacuation of the Nordstrom Distribution Center in Dubuque Monday morning, but it was no bomb at all.

Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines says an explosives detection K9, along with an officer equipped with a thermal imaging camera, found no traces of anything suspicious in the box, which was found on a trailer that had come in overnight.

At least three firefighters watched the feed of that thermal imaging camera outside the Haz Mat truck.

Once they found nothing suspicious, Steines says the facility decided to open up the package.

Employees were let back into the building around 10:00 a.m. after at least two hours outside the building.

Steines says Nordstrom had no comment on the incident.

Employees are back inside the building.

KWWL is waiting to hear from police for an update on their investigation into a suspicious package found at the Nordstrom Distribution Center in Dubuque.

This morning, police evacuated the Nordstrom Distribution Center in Dubuque.

He says police are investigating a package that was found.

A K9 unit which specializes in detecting explosives is there.

