Baby goats eating away unwanted weeds in Cedar Valley

KWWL first told you about a group of goats. eating away unwanted weeds in the Cedar Valley.

Those goats ended up having babies.

The babies are now taking after their moms and dads.

They are also eating away unwanted weeds at Hickory Hills Park in La Porte City.

These weeds range from the wild parsnip, to poison ivy, to honey suckle and mustard seeds.

The babies were ready to start munching away about 3 to 4 days after being born.

A Cedar Falls Eagle Scout heard about the baby goats.

He wanted to do something to protect the hard workers.

Avery Anderson is responsible for building a shed and fence at Hickory Hills Park. The project took about 7 hours to build.

The area Anderson built is where the baby goats will stay once the leaves fall and it gets cold out.

Hickory Hills Park says this was a huge help and something they really needed.

Something that might have taken the park several weeks to create, ended up taking less than a day, thanks to Anderson.