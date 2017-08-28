"Just anxious to help out," Iowa Red Cross volunteers in Texas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Just anxious to help out," Iowa Red Cross volunteers in Texas

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
20 Red Cross volunteers from all over Iowa are either in Texas or planning to head to Texas.

Last night, KWWL spoke with volunteer Joe Vich. He is one of the volunteers who left from Waterloo on Friday. 

He says they were about two hours out of Houston, when they were diverted to Austin. 

He says right now you can not get into Houston. The volunteers say they're anxious and ready to help out.

Vich says when he can, he will likely be handing out food and clean-up kits. 

He adds that this is personal to some of the Red Cross volunteers. They have family in areas affected by flooding.

