Freshman get unique taste of college with "Launch into Loras" week

The transition from high school to college can be quite daunting.

But Loras College in Dubuque tries to make that transition a little easier with a week called Launch into Loras.

It's a four day, mandatory program, that introduces the incoming freshman to each other and the community they'll call home for the next four years.

"So it's definitely a little nerve-racking, you know, you're meeting a lot of people you've never met and you're doing a lot of things you've never done before," said incoming freshman Joey Schultz.

They spent part of their day Friday on the ropes course at Four Mounds in Dubuque, learning to trust each other.

"Before even classes start to know everybody is a huge deal. Because you could be walking down campus and you see someone or recognize them from orientation or this group activity, and you feel comfortable asking them for advice or something like that, or help on where you're going or what to do," said freshman Jonathan Quinn.

It's a unique way to build community, and it sets these freshman up for success as they start their college careers.

"They come in not really sure about this Loras College thing. But they leave high fiving, loving everything. The community is there, they get to know each other, so you can really see the transformation over the three hour experience," said Kim Walsh, associate dean of students.

The students spent the other half of their day Friday doing service projects across Dubuque.