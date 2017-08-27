Rural EMS departments look for solution

Thomas was 69-years-old when he lost his battle with cancer.More >>
A fired dishwasher shot and killed a chef and held a "small number" of people hostage for about three hours before he was shot by police at a crowded restaurant in a tourist-heavy area of downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, authorities and one of the restaurant's owners said.More >>
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.More >>
Where you live could determine whether you survive an emergency. It's a message rural EMS departments are trying to get across, as they are struggle to find a solution.More >>
UNI setter Heather Hook finished just shy of a triple-double as the Panthers topped Austin Peay 3-1 on Sunday. The win put the Panthers at 3-0 after their first weekend of the 2017 season. UNI won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 25-12. Hook finished the match with 45 assists, 13 digs, and seven kills.More >>
