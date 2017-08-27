UNI volleyball tops Austin Peay for 3-0 start - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI volleyball tops Austin Peay for 3-0 start

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (KWWL) -

UNI setter Heather Hook finished just shy of a triple-double as the Panthers topped Austin Peay 3-1 on Sunday. The win put the Panthers at 3-0 after their first weekend of the 2017 season.

UNI won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 25-12.

Hook finished the match with 45 assists, 13 digs, and seven kills. Sophomore Karlie Taylor led the Panthers with 21 kills to go along with 14 digs.

The Panthers return to action on Friday to start the Creighton Bluejay Invitational in Omaha.

