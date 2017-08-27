Former Black Hawk finishes 2nd in Xfinity race

UNI setter Heather Hook finished just shy of a triple-double as the Panthers topped Austin Peay 3-1 on Sunday. The win put the Panthers at 3-0 after their first weekend of the 2017 season. UNI won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 25-12. Hook finished the match with 45 assists, 13 digs, and seven kills.More >>
Former Waterloo Black Hawk Michael Annett earned his highest career finish on the NASCAR Xfinity series taking second at the Johnsonville 180 at Elkhart, Lake, Wisconsin.More >>
The Iowa baseball team did it again. The Hawkeyes, representing the USA in the World University Games, rallied past Korea for a 6-4 win on Saturday. The victory moved Iowa in the semifinals as the number two seed.More >>
The UNI volleyball team opened the 2017 campaign in style with an upset victory over 19th ranked Missouri. The win opened a day that saw the Panthers also sweep Middle Tennessee State 3-0 in the evening.More >>
