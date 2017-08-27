Former Black Hawk finishes 2nd in Xfinity race - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Black Hawk finishes 2nd in Xfinity race

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. (KWWL) -

Former Waterloo Black Hawk Michael Annett earned his highest career finish on the NASCAR Xfinity series taking second at the Johnsonville 180 at Elkhart, Lake, Wisconsin.

Annett had been running third with just over a lap remaining. That's when race leader Matt Tifft was spun out by Jeremy Clements. Both drivers spun out, but Clements recovered in time to win the race, while Tifft finished third behind Annett.

Annett's second place position was his 6th top five finish on the series.

