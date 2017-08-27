Des Moines police: Fire victim dies, consider case homicide

Des Moines police say a man has died from the severe burns he received in a vehicle fire, and investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in northeast Des Moines and found two vehicles aflame.

Crews also found a man severely burned, and he was taken to a local hospital and then moved to a burn unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The man died of his injuries Sunday. Police are withholding his name until his relatives can be notified.

Investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set and consider the death a homicide.

It's the 23rd reported homicide in Des Moines this year.