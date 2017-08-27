President approves Iowa disaster declaration - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President approves Iowa disaster declaration

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
KWWL -

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced federal disaster assistance has been available to Iowa to supplement state and local recovery where severe weather hit the state July 19 - 23.

Federal money is available to state and local governments.

The counties affected include Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, and Mitchell.

