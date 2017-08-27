Witness: He pulled out a gun, and I started running

Three people are recovering, and two people are in jail tonight after a shooting in Iowa City. Police say 21-year-old Donte Taylor of Cedar Rapids and 23-year-old Lamar Wilson of Iowa City are being held in the Johnson County Jail.

Police say both men fired several close-range shots at people near the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting took place during a busy time at the Ped Mall, while dozens of people were leaving the bars. Witnesses say when the shooting happened many people started to run and hide because of the noise.

Earlier this afternoon people were walking through the crime scene like nothing happened, while others can't get what happened out of their minds.

"I asked a few guys if they'd seen my buddy and I looked over to my right and I saw a guy pull out a gun," said Frank Colella, witness. "That's when I started running and I heard about seven gun shots...it sounded like they were ricocheting, I was covering my head and everything, scary stuff."

The shots rang out right before bar close, around 1:30 Sunday morning. At the time dozens filled the Pedestrian Mall, including Brooke Wilke and her friends.

"Everyone was kind of like looking around like, 'oh my God was that gunshots?' and everyone on the street booked it," said Wilke, witness.

Police say Donte Taylor and Lamar Wilson were arrested after the shooting where three people were injured. According to criminal complaints, Wilson and Taylor fired several shots at close range at multiple people.

"The guy with the gun, I looked at him, I was about to walk up to him and ask him if he'd seen my buddy...good thing I didn't," said Colella.

People visiting the Ped Mall this afternoon say going back to the scene less than 24 hours after the shooting happened was hard and is still terrifying.

"It's almost like, wow somebody actually got shot here," said Wilke. "It's scary, it makes it more real...it's just scary to think about the poor people who got shot, it's sad." said Wilke.

The criminal complaint says this shooting was over an on-going feud. Police say the three people injured were not University of Iowa students.