More Iowa Red Cross resources used to help Harvey relief

At least 20 Iowa volunteers are planning to help with flood, or are currently helping, with relief after Hurricane Harvey hit parts of eastern Texas.

The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, but millions of people are affected now more than ever by flooding.

At last check, more than 1,800 people took refuge from the storm Saturday night, and 34 Red Cross Shelters have been set up in Texas.

Those numbers are only expected to grow.

More than 150 American Red Cross vehicles are being used, which includes four vehicles from the Iowa region.