Iowa museum keeps collection of Confederate flags in vault

DES MOINES (AP) -- The State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines has seen thousands of people pass through its "Iowa and the Civil War" exhibit. What those visitors haven't seen are the 34 Confederate battle flags tucked away in the museum's underground vault.

Michael Morain, of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, tells The Des Moines Register the flags are not on display because they are not central to the history of Iowans on display in the exhibit.

Iowa fought for the Union in the war, and more than 76,000 Iowans were in the Union Army.

Other Confederate-related items, such as a spy's pistol, a bugle, cannon supplies, spurs and a sword, are on display in the exhibit.

The dozens of Confederate battle flags typically are only displayed during vault tours.