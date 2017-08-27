UPDATE: Police say robbers make off with cell phones in Iowa City

UPDATE:

Iowa City Police say robbers took cell phones from two people in Iowa City, Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Two men were walking near Market and Lucas streets when they were approached by two others. Police say robbers demanded cell phones and assaulted the victims.

"When the victim and his friend fought back one of the men said he had a gun," said Iowa City Police Lt. Denise Brotherton in a news release. "The men then took the cell phones and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim did not recall seeing a gun."

The victim suffered cuts and abrasions to the face. His friend didn't want to cooperate with police, according to authorities.

"The victim described the suspects as Hispanic males with short, black hair," said Brotherton. "They appeared to be in their twenties."

Authorities said one of the suspects was about 6’2" and around 200-220lbs. He was wearing a long sleeved, white shirt. The other man was near 5’10" and 190lbs. He was wearing a navy blue, long sleeved shirt.

Police say the robbery is not connected to the early morning shooting in downtown Iowa City.

If you have any information, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).

A Hawk Alert was sent out to University of Iowa students and staff regarding an armed robbery Sunday morning.

The Hawk Alert said: "Robbery at gunpoint on East Market, 2 suspects last seen north on Lucas, avoid the area." The alert was sent a little after 2:45 a.m.

Police say they do not believe the second Hawk Alert is connected to the shooting near the Sheraton Hotel at this time.