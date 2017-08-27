Iowa City police search for armed robbery suspects - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City police search for armed robbery suspects

Posted: Updated:
Written by Casey Allbee
Connect
(KWWL) -

A Hawk Alert was sent out to University of Iowa students and staff regarding an armed robbery Sunday morning.

The Hawk Alert said: "Robbery at gunpoint on East Market, 2 suspects last seen north on Lucas, avoid the area." The alert was sent a little after 2:45 a.m.

Police say they do not believe the second Hawk Alert is connected to the shooting near the Sheraton Hotel at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.