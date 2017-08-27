NEW THIS MORNING: 3 shot in early morning shooting in Iowa City

At last check, Iowa City Police believe two of the victims are stable, with one in critical condition.

Iowa City Police Captain Troy Kelsay says he believes the shooting happened after a confrontation between two groups. Again the victims are not University of Iowa students, but hundreds were in the pedestrian mall area at the time of the shooting.

No names are being released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Iowa City Police say three people were taken to an area hospital after an early morning shooting. They confirm all the victims are not University of Iowa students.

The names and conditions of the victims, ages 22, 26, and 27, are not being released at this time.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Iowa City police officers patrolling the pedestrian mall heard shots fired in the area of College St. and Dubuque St. Officers found three shooting victims at various locations around that area. All three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.Several law enforcement agencies from the surrounding areas assisted in securing the scene and controlling crowds.

A number of individuals in the area were transported to the Iowa City Police Department and are being interviewed. There have been no arrests at this time.

The Iowa City detectives are on-scene and the investigation continues. The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert due to the proximity of the scene in relation to the campus.

A Hawk Alert was sent out to University of Iowa students and staff reporting a shots fired incident early Sunday morning.

The alert reads: "Shots fired near Sheraton Hotel avoid the area." The Hawk Alert was sent around 1:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL as more information is made available.