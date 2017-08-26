Hawkeye baseball earns two seed in semis after late inning rally - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeye baseball earns two seed in semis after late inning rally over Korea

Taipei, Taiwan (KWWL) -

The Iowa baseball team did it again. The Hawkeyes, representing the USA in the World University Games, rallied past Korea for a 6-4 win on Saturday. The victory moved Iowa in the semifinals as the number two seed.

With Iowa trailing 4-2 in the ninth inning, Chris Whelan drove a bases loaded, 3 RBI double off the centerfield wall. Sophomore Ben Niemann than drove in Whelan with a base hit up the middle for a 6-4 USA advantage.

Zach Daniels pitched a perfect ninth inning to preserve the victory.

The United States will be the No. 2 seed in the semifinals and will square off against the Czech Republic on Sunday at 10 p.m. (CT) (Monday at 11 a.m. -Taiwan time).  With a win, they would advance to the gold medal match against the winner of Japan and Korea.

