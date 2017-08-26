Hawkeye baseball earns two seed in semis after late inning rally over Korea

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa baseball team did it again. The Hawkeyes, representing the USA in the World University Games, rallied past Korea for a 6-4 win on Saturday. The victory moved Iowa in the semifinals as the number two seed.

With Iowa trailing 4-2 in the ninth inning, Chris Whelan drove a bases loaded, 3 RBI double off the centerfield wall. Sophomore Ben Niemann than drove in Whelan with a base hit up the middle for a 6-4 USA advantage.

Zach Daniels pitched a perfect ninth inning to preserve the victory.

The United States will be the No. 2 seed in the semifinals and will square off against the Czech Republic on Sunday at 10 p.m. (CT) (Monday at 11 a.m. -Taiwan time). With a win, they would advance to the gold medal match against the winner of Japan and Korea.