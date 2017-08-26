UNI volleyball upsets #19 Missouri on perfect 2-0 day

The Iowa baseball team did it again. The Hawkeyes, representing the USA in the World University Games, rallied past Korea for a 6-4 win on Saturday. The victory moved Iowa in the semifinals as the number two seed.More >>
The Iowa baseball team did it again. The Hawkeyes, representing the USA in the World University Games, rallied past Korea for a 6-4 win on Saturday. The victory moved Iowa in the semifinals as the number two seed.More >>
The UNI volleyball team opened the 2017 campaign in style with an upset victory over 19th ranked Missouri. The win opened a day that saw the Panthers also sweep Middle Tennessee State 3-0 in the evening.More >>
The UNI volleyball team opened the 2017 campaign in style with an upset victory over 19th ranked Missouri. The win opened a day that saw the Panthers also sweep Middle Tennessee State 3-0 in the evening.More >>
The celebration had been building up for nearly five years, and on Friday night the Waterloo East Trojans let loose.More >>
The celebration had been building up for nearly five years, and on Friday night the Waterloo East Trojans let loose.More >>
Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.More >>
Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.More >>