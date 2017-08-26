UNI volleyball upsets #19 Missouri on perfect 2-0 day

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI volleyball team opened the 2017 campaign in style with an upset victory over 19th ranked Missouri. The win opened a day that saw the Panthers also sweep Middle Tennessee State 3-0 in the evening.

UNI topped the Tigers in five sets (26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12). Sophomore Karlie Taylor put up big numbers as the 26th player in Panther history to record 20 kills and 20 digs in the match. Taylor finished with 23 and 21. Junior Bri Weber added another double-double with 22 kills and 13 digs.

UNI finished the day with a sweep of Middle Tennessee State (25-10, 25-11, 25-20). Junior Piper Thomas led the way with 13 kills and a .765 hitting percentage.

The Panthers finish the weekend with a match against host Austin Peay on Sunday.