Streak busters, Waterloo East snaps 37 game futility streak

The celebration had been building up for nearly five years, and on Friday night the Waterloo East Trojans let loose.

“I'm so proud of them and I'm happy for them,” said head coach Xavier Leonard, “I'm happy for them... I'm happy for East High.”

The Trojans trounced Des Moines North 38-0 at Memorial Stadium using a solid effort on both sides of the ball to snap a 37 game streak of futility. The rout started on the first drive of the game as junior Kendall Robinson scampered 32 yards for an early 6-0 lead. The score came after Leonard, now in his second year at the helm, decided to go against his instincts and set the tone for the opener.

“Usually I'm the type of coach that says, 'Ok I'm going to defer to the second half,' that type of attitude, and save my chips,” said Leonard I said 'no, we want the ball because we want to score,' and the kids were ready.”

That readiness came from preparation and the belief they could be better than the team that had lost 37 straight, but that wasn't an overnight process.

“One year, 365 days can change a life,” said Leonard, “It took one year of every day doing something towards the program... and the thing about these young kids is they bought in to it.”

They'll continue to do so as they look to Friday's game against Newton to start a new streak.

“We've got one, now we're going for two.”