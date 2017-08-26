Body of fallen Iowa Marine returns home

Cpl. Andrew West, the Marine and Marion high school graduate killed in a motorcycle accident earlier this month, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Patriot Riders escorted West's body to a funeral home in Cedar Rapids Saturday afternoon after his remains arrived in Des Moines.

Many gathered to honor and pay their respects to West.

According to Central Iowa Sea Cadets, Cpl. Andrew West died in an accident Sunday night in California. West had been training at a base north of San Diego, and is originally from Van Horne.

Jocelyn and Nathan Sadler, who are family friends, came to say goodbye to West.

"He was very brave and it was just an honor to know him," said Nathan Sadler.

West was known not only as a marine, but a brother, a son, and a friend.

"We remember him more from when he was a little boy and he was always out in their backyard building forts, and he always wanted to be a Marine from the time he was little," said Jocelyn Sadler.

One thing echoed by many who knew him was his desire to give his life to something bigger than himself.

West, who graduated from Marion high school, is described by friends as a guy who would always make you smile. Friends say, "he never judged you."

Friends, and even former teachers, as far back as his preschool teacher at church, came to pay tribute to West.

"He was just a sweet kid from the very beginning, very well-mannered, and very artistic, and kind-hearted," said Belinda Gee.

"He had been raised well by his parents, and as I saw him grow-I mean just maybe a year ago he came and met with a bunch of us to tell us about his military experience and that was very cool because he had just grown up so so good, he was still a wonderful kind hearted sweet kid," said Gee.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30th. It will be held at 1:00 at Stonebridge Church in Cedar Rapids. The visitation will be Tuesday at 3-8:00 at the church.