Red Cross sends more volunteers from Iowa to help hurricane victims

The Iowa Red Cross is sending 10 more volunteers to Texas to assist in disaster relief efforts.

So far the Iowa Red Cross has sent a total of 20 volunteers to Texas. Volunteers who left today, deployed from Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Norwalk, Moravia, Manchester, Clarion, Mapleton, Rock Rapids, Robins, and Corydon.

Iowa has sent a total of four emergency response vehicles to Texas.

Volunteers will be helping with shelter, providing emergency supplies, serving food, and health services.

According to the Red Cross, more than 1,400 people took refuge from the storm Friday in 24 Red Cross and community shelters.

Currently, evacuation orders remain in effect in Texas and Louisiana. Forty additional shelters are on standby if needed.

The Red Cross will be handing out relief supplies to support more than 20,000 people for weeks. Supplies include cots, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits and cleaning supplies.

Those looking to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.