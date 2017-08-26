Karsyn's Krusaders holds first event since founder's death

A local charity held its first event today since their beloved founder died in a car accident. Forty-three-year-old Jessica Miller created the non-profit group Karsyn's Krusaders after her daughter was diagnosed with cancer. Miller died in a car accident in July.

Organizers say Karsyn's Krusaders is a dirt-track automotive racing-based charity that raises awareness and money to help others affected by cancer.

Today, nearly 75 people raced their cars in the Karsyn's Krusaders Off-Road Challenge. Dozens of familiar faces lined the track in Evansdale, but one in particular was missing, Jessica Miller.

"We sure wish she was here with us, but it's important to keep doing the things she was doing," said Danny Bartholomew, LRT Raceway & Hobby Owner. "It takes a lot of us to do it because she did so much for one person."

The event and the charity are continuing, even after the sudden loss of the staple to Karsyn's Krusaders.

"She was such a giving person and she just had so much energy for life and helping others," described Bartholomew. "It's really good to see our little RC community coming together and support her in her honor and still contribute to Karsyn's Krusaders, which is still going to do great things."

For some today was the first time they were racing, while others have been racing since Karsyn's Krusaders started. Everyone says they will keep coming back for Miller and her cause.

"She's one of the sweetest, nicest ladies I've ever met, she'd talk to anybody, she didn't care who you were," said Joe Nichols, Le Mars. "I didn't get to talk to her as much as I probably would've liked to and I was really looking forward to seeing her again, unfortunately something terrible happened, but everybody is still here...we are still gonna keep doing what she set out to do."

Today was a day to honor Miller and everything she worked so hard for.

"I am honored to be able to race here I guess more than anything," said Nichols. "Anything I can do to help to support the cause I am in for it, I am honored."

No one knows what the future holds for Karsyn's Krusaders, but organizers say they know it will continue to grow. People at today's event say they will continue to support this charity for Miller.

Organizers say they're raising money from entry fees, the raffle and even the concession stand. No word on how much today's event raised.

