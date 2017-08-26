County attorney won't release Gianforte mug shot

A Montana county attorney says he won't release a mug shot of Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte that was taken Friday when he was booked and fingerprinted after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter in May.

County Attorney Marty Lambert said he asked the state attorney general for an opinion on whether mug shots should be considered confidential criminal justice information.

Lambert says Attorney General Tim Fox declined to issue an opinion.

Travis Hall, Gianforte's communications director, says Gianforte has fulfilled the terms of his settlement in the case, which included 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management counseling and a $50,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Hall says Gianforte is focused on serving the people of Montana.