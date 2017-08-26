Coast Guard rescues 20 as Harvey moves through

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Harvey continues to churn in Texas with 60 mph winds and very heavy rainfall, which will lead to major flooding across parts of the state.

Update: Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard has rescued at least 20 people in various incidents as Harvey came through Texas.

Capt. Tony Hahn, commander of the Corpus Christi sector, said Saturday that two helicopters managed to rescue 18 people -- three people from a fishing boat, four from a barge and 11 from two tugboats -- when it became safe enough to do so.

The Coast Guard also rescued two people and their dog after they became stranded near the city of Rockport, where damage from the hurricane is extensive.

The Coast Guard says a helicopter crew spotted them just before noon Saturday.

They were taken to a hospital, and they Coast Guard says they're in good condition. It was unclear whether or not they were in a boat when they were rescued.

Harvey came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane Friday night but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

A Texas judge says there is one confirmed death from Harvey in the coastal city of Rockport.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. also says 12 to 14 people were injured by Harvey, which came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Harvey delivered a direct blow to Rockport, a city of about 10,000 people.

City leaders said at a news conference that their coastal community has been turned into a debris field and that the storm damaged a school, the library and other public buildings.