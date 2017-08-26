White bass die off at Big Creek Lake in central Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

POLK CITY, Iowa (AP) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a fish kill involving white bass at Big Creek Lake in central Iowa.
   Fisheries experts believe a virus affecting only white bass is responsible and that it began a few days ago. There is no estimate for number of fish killed.
   Iowa fisheries technician Andy Otting says the fish kill is similar to one in 2012, which also killed only white bass.
   Otting says officials have not pinpointed the virus causing the kill, but expect the white bass population to bounce back as it did after the 2012 kill.
   Otting says there are no plans to clean up dead fish, as birds will likely do so, nor are there plans to restock the lake with white bass.

