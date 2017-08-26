Pizza Hut holds contest to win pizza for life

You could win pizza for life from Pizza Hut.

The chain recently conducted a world record attempt at toppling dominoes to celebrate the launch of its "Hut Rewards" loyalty program.

Now, it's challenging "Hut Rewards" members to submit a guess with the number of dominoes knocked down for a chance at winning pizza for life.

The full video of the toppling dominoes can be viewed on Pizza Hut's Facebook page and Youtube Channel.

To be eligible to win, entrants must be "Hut Rewards" members and submit guesses via email to hutrewards@pizzahut.com.

Guesses must be received by next Thursday, August 31, at 11:59 p.m. Central.

