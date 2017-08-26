President Trump responds to Sen. Grassley's tweet "keep on top o - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump responds to Sen. Grassley's tweet "keep on top of Hurricane Harvey"

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
President Trump responded to Senator Chuck Grassley's tweet to focus on handling Hurricane Harvey this morning by saying,"@ChuckGrassley- got your message loud and clear. We have fantastic people on the ground, got there long before #Harvey. So far, so good!"

On Friday, Senator Grassley told President Trump not to "repeat former President George W. Bush's mistakes during Hurricane Katrina" saying, "@realDonaldTrump #hurricane keep on top of hurricane Harvey dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina."

