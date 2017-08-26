Denver whips Dike-NH 39-6

Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!More >>
Both the Wolverines and the Cyclones were looking for the next man in to step up - and it was Denver that would see it happen first -More >>
The Waterloo East Trojans snapped the state's current longest losing streak in resounding fashion beating Des Moines North 38-0 at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.More >>
Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.More >>
The Columbus Catholic Sailors looking to have a break through season after returning several starters last year with a two win season.More >>
