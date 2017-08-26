Denver whips Dike-NH 39-6 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Denver whips Dike-NH 39-6

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Friday Night Heroes

    Friday Night Heroes

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

  • KWWL Scoreboard

    Scoreboard

    Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.

    More >>

Both the Wolverines and the Cyclones were looking for the next man in to step up -

and it was Denver that would see it happen first - Cael Krueger from the 12 finds Riley Wright in the endzone - they'd lead 10, nothing after the first quarter -

and would keep it up in the second - Krueger busts in from the three yard line - 17, nothing Cyclones in the second -

the Wolverine offense just couldn't get anything going in the first 30, Mason Tierney sacks Cade Fuller -

minutes later - Zack Thrasher gets to the Wolverine quarterback as they got shut out in the first half -

Second half - -Denver got right back to it - Bo McMahon breaks free on a big gainer - 43 yards in to Wolverine territory -

That set up Sam Joerger from the 15 yard from the 15 yardline - remember that name - Cyclones tack on a pair of scores to go up 29 after 3 -

DNH - meanwhile finally got something positive as Drew Sonnenberg and Parker Kiewiet hook up to march inside the 10 yardline -

a few plays later - Sonnenberg on the scramble - gets in from the 7 to get the Wolverines on the board -

but it was too little - too late - and Joerger put the capper on this one for the Cyclones - an incredible 47 yard run to the endzone - and Denver dominates in week one with an 39 to 6 win -

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Denver whips Dike-NH 39-6

    Denver whips Dike-NH 39-6

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:34:07 GMT

    Both the Wolverines and the Cyclones were looking for the next man in to step up - and it was Denver that would see it happen first -

    More >>

    Both the Wolverines and the Cyclones were looking for the next man in to step up - and it was Denver that would see it happen first -

    More >>

  • Waterloo East snaps 37 game losing streak beating Des Moines North 38-0

    Waterloo East snaps 37 game losing streak beating Des Moines North 38-0

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:25:35 GMT

    The Waterloo East Trojans snapped the state's current longest losing streak in resounding fashion beating Des Moines North 38-0 at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.

    More >>

    The Waterloo East Trojans snapped the state's current longest losing streak in resounding fashion beating Des Moines North 38-0 at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.

    More >>

  • Gladbrook-Reinbeck beats Grundy Center 28-7

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck beats Grundy Center 28-7

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:14:33 GMT

    Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.

    More >>

    Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.