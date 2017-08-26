Denver whips Dike-NH 39-6

Both the Wolverines and the Cyclones were looking for the next man in to step up -

and it was Denver that would see it happen first - Cael Krueger from the 12 finds Riley Wright in the endzone - they'd lead 10, nothing after the first quarter -

and would keep it up in the second - Krueger busts in from the three yard line - 17, nothing Cyclones in the second -

the Wolverine offense just couldn't get anything going in the first 30, Mason Tierney sacks Cade Fuller -

minutes later - Zack Thrasher gets to the Wolverine quarterback as they got shut out in the first half -

Second half - -Denver got right back to it - Bo McMahon breaks free on a big gainer - 43 yards in to Wolverine territory -

That set up Sam Joerger from the 15 yard from the 15 yardline - remember that name - Cyclones tack on a pair of scores to go up 29 after 3 -

DNH - meanwhile finally got something positive as Drew Sonnenberg and Parker Kiewiet hook up to march inside the 10 yardline -

a few plays later - Sonnenberg on the scramble - gets in from the 7 to get the Wolverines on the board -

but it was too little - too late - and Joerger put the capper on this one for the Cyclones - an incredible 47 yard run to the endzone - and Denver dominates in week one with an 39 to 6 win -