Waterloo East snaps 37 game losing streak beating Des Moines North 38-0

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Waterloo East Trojans snapped the state's current longest losing streak in resounding fashion beating Des Moines North 38-0 at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.

The Trojans jumped on the Polar Bears early scoring on their first possession. East tailback Kendall Robinson raced 40 yards for the first score of the game to make it 6-0 Trojans with just 68 seconds off the clock.

East forced 4 turnovers in the first half, Jacee Clark had two interceptions and Damond Johnson had one.  Dylan Reyes tossed a 26 yard touchdown pass to Damond Johnson for a 14-0 East halftime lead. East High hosts Newton next week.

