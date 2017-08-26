Gladbrook-Reinbeck beats Grundy Center 28-7

Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.

The Spartan defense came ready to go. Josh Kuiper gets in the back field to break up the play for a 5 yard loss. That would provide a little spakk for the offense. Caleb Kuiper fights his way to a 23 yard gain. But Grundy Center would not score.

Instead, the Rebels would strike first. Hunter Lott decides to keep it and races up the middle, then to the sideline for an 18 yard gain. Then Lott would take to the air. Connecting with Gage Murty on a big 42 yard TD. The Rebels led 6-0 after a failed 2 point conversion.

On the next drive, Lott would find Murty again. This time he runs over a Spartan defender on his way to a 15 yard gain. Later in the drive, Lott passing again, finding Matt Johannsen. He races into the end zone for a 16 yard touchdown. The 2 point conversion made it 14-0.

The Rebels gone to win 28-7.