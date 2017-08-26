Trojans Sink the Sailors

The Columbus Catholic Sailors looking to have a break through season after returning several starters last year with a two win season. West Marshal Trojans beat the Sailors 30-12 one year ago. Early on Columbus had plenty to cheer about with the defense keeping the Trojans on the run. Caleb Vesely had a sack and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage early on in the first quarter for the Sailors.

However, the momentum shifted quickly with West Marshall Quarterback Cameron Bannister having some time to survey the field behind his offensive line. He found number 36 Joe Halverson over the middle for a 16-yard pick up. Two plays later, from the Sailors 13 yard line, Bannister from the shot gun released the ball quickly to find Halverson once again, but this time it's for the touchdown. The extra point made it seven to zero.

The Sailor cheerleaders tried to pick up their team and it appeared to have worked as number four Ray Seidel found a path around the left side and would sprint up the sideline for a 14 yard pick up, but the Sailors quickly stalled and the Trojans picked up where they left off. West Marshall took 10 plays to march 60 yards and capped it off with number 15 Alex Dickey around the right side from four yards out for a touchdown.

The Trojans end up sinking the Sailors home opener 38-0.