Hudson crushes East Marshall, 48-6 in season opener. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hudson crushes East Marshall, 48-6 in season opener.

Posted: Updated:

Hudson opened its 2017 high school football season playing up two classes, but it didn't make any difference. 

The Pirates rolled past East Marshall, Le Grand, 48-6 in a non-district battle in Hudson.

Hudson scored on its first drive the  game on a Cam Fulcher touchdown run,

The Pirates went up, 14-0, on a Christian Seres touchdown run.

Pirates went  to the air, as Junior Quarterback, Jacob Murray, firing long touchdown passes to Alex Staebell and Irik Rodriquez.

Christian Seres scored again right before half, as Hudson left 35-0 at half and went on to win, 48-6. Watch the highlights. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.