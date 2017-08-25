Hudson crushes East Marshall, 48-6 in season opener.

Hudson opened its 2017 high school football season playing up two classes, but it didn't make any difference.

The Pirates rolled past East Marshall, Le Grand, 48-6 in a non-district battle in Hudson.

Hudson scored on its first drive the game on a Cam Fulcher touchdown run,

The Pirates went up, 14-0, on a Christian Seres touchdown run.

Pirates went to the air, as Junior Quarterback, Jacob Murray, firing long touchdown passes to Alex Staebell and Irik Rodriquez.

Christian Seres scored again right before half, as Hudson left 35-0 at half and went on to win, 48-6. Watch the highlights.