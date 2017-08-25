Don Bosco beats Midland 60-26 in season opener.

In five years of eight man football, Don Bosco has won two state titles, finished second twice, and lost just one regular season game. Last year the Dons beat Midland, Wyoming 52-14 in the season opener.

Additionally, Midland looking for some revenge after suffering a 72-0 loss in the semi-finals a year ago, but the state champs reminded the Eagles why they are at the top.

Defense set the tone early with a third down sack from Austin Svoboda putting the offense in good position.

After a few runs up the middle, sophomore Thomas Even got the sweep to the right and made a defender miss as he skated up the sideline and into the end zone. Dons went up six to zero early.

The defense got it done again on third down with another sack, speed rushers on both sides and Don Bosco would strike again and this time, Sawvel on the QB keep- up the middle and in from one yard out.

Midland trying to move the ball on the offensive end. This deep pass to Carter Mohr and an over the shoulder grab put the Eagles in striking distance.

Midland got four attempts from inside the four. Fourth and inches from the goal line, but the Dons get the big defensive stop.

Bosco fans loving what they are seeing in the season opener.

The offense sharing the love in this one, this time, the pass dumped off to Svoboda on fourth and eight, Svoboda diving in to the end zone for six. Dons go up 24 to zero.

The high power offense continuing to pour it on, Sawvel finds Kendall Becker in the corner of the end zone wide open.

The defending state champs picking up where they left off.

They go on to beat Midland 60-26.

