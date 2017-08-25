A-P rolls to 33-16 win over Sumner-Fred'burg

The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons used a potent air attack to soar past Sumner-Fredericksburg 33-16 in a non-district game. The Falcons first play of the game was a passing play, marked by a one-handed grab by junior running back Alec Maske. From there, QB Carter Cuvelier found Braden Good through the air to put the Falcons up 7-0 after the first drive of the game. Cuvelier and Good would connect in the 2nd Quarter on a 70-yard pass play to put A-P up 20-0 at the time. Cuvelier would add a running TD late in the 2nd Quarter to put the Falcons up 26-0. The Cougars scored twice in the 2nd half but couldn't overcome the early deficit.