Cedar Falls rolls to 55-7 win behind Sam Gary

The Cedar Falls Tigers opened the 2017 season against Fort Dodge at the UNI Dome. Last season, Cedar Falls just missed making the state playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Tigers beat Fort Dodge 20-6 in the 2016 season opener.

The Tigers came out roaring, and they were glad to have starting quarterback Luke Gillett back from a knee injury last year. His partner in crime, running back Sam Gary had things going early.

Gary had a nice run on the first play from scrimmage, and then a few plays later he took the handoff and bulldozed his way into the endzone for the early score. The Tigers would score early and often in this one.

On the next offensive drive, Gillett rolled out and threw one deep for Logan Wolf who made the leaping grab in the endzone. That score made it 14-0 Tigers after the extra point.

Then it was the defense's turn, as star lineman Colin Klatt came out of the pile with the ball after the fumble. And the Tigers would capitalize with some trickery.

Gillett handed it off to Gary for the halfback pass. Gary rolled out and hit Blake Christensen for the score. The Tigers were then back at it again, as Gary took the handoff and spun out of trouble. He would cut it back across the field and take it down the sideline for the score.

It was 41-0 at halftime, and the Tigers would roll to a 55-7 win over Fort Dodge.