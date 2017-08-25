Three women report being assaulted on rural Iowa roads

Three women say they were assaulted along rural roads this month.

One of the alleged assaults happened just before 5 this morning in Linn County.

The victim told authorities she was flagged down while driving by a man asking for help but when she got out of her vehicle the man pushed her against his car and sexually assaulted her.

This incident happened near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Bertram Street.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the woman involved because of the nature of the offense.

In this case the suspect's car is described as a light brown 4-door Sedan.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office reports women being assaulted near Dunkerton and in Cedar Falls, but they were not specific with street names.

We also spoke with the Tama County Sheriff's Office who says they had an incident last week where a woman was approached by a man while she was driving just two miles south of Black Hawk County.

In that case the woman thought it was suspicious so she drove off.

Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious and call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

All of these incidents are under investigation.