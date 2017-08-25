Friday Night Heroes: Week 1 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Friday Night Heroes: Week 1

Home           Away 

FINAL: Alburnett (48) v North Cedar (6) 

FINAL: Aplington-P'burg (33) v Sumner-Fred. (16)

FINAL: Beckman, Dyers. (58) v Clayton Ridge (0)

FINAL: Cedar Falls (55) v Ft. Dodge (7)

FINAL: Center Pt. - Urbana (37) v Vinton-Shellsburg (7) 

FINAL: Central Elkader (50) v Easton Valley (16)

FINAL: Clarksville (6) Dunkerton (57)

FINAL: Clear Creek-Amana (7) v Mt. Pleasant (14)

FINAL: Columbus Jct. (6) v Durant- Benn (41)

FINAL: CR. Washington (20) v CR Prairie (21)

FINAL: CR Xavier (23) v Iowa City Regina (6) 

FINAL: Crestwood (0) v Waverly-Shell Rock (55)

FINAL: Dav. North (26) v Dubuque Hempstead (30) 

FINAL: Dike-NH (6) v Denver (39) 

FINAL: Don Bosco (60) v Midland (26) 

FINAL: Dubuque Senior (14) v Waterloo West (28) 

FINAL: East Buchanan (41) v Jesup (6) 

FINAL: Edgewood-Colesburg (18) v Maquoketa Valley (20) 

FINAL: GMG (0) v BCLUW (32) 

FINAL: Grundy Center (7) v Gladbrook-Rein. (28) 

FINAL: HLV (20) v Iowa Valley (38) 

FINAL: Hudson (48) v East Marshall (6) 

FINAL: Kee (38) v Turkey Valley (48) 

FINAL: Linn-Mar (13) v Iowa City High (26) 

FINAL: Louisa-Muscatine (12) v Mid-Prairie (42) 

FINAL: Maquoketa (0) v Cascade (48) 

FINAL: Marion (47) v Union (23) 

FINAL: Meskwaki (22) v Janesville (63) 

FINAL: MFL MarMac (0) v Waukon (56) 

FINAL: Monticello (42) v Anamosa (41) 

FINAL: Mt. Vernon (0) v Solon (19) 

FINAL: Muscaine (6) v CR Kennedy (50) 

FINAL: New Hampton (14) v Charles City (0) 

FINAL: West Union (6) v Decorah (31) 

FINAL: North Mahaska (14) v Belle Plaine (49) 

FINAL: North Tama (6) v North Linn (21) 

FINAL: Oelwein (0) v Benton (48) 

FINAL: Pleasant Valley (41) v CR Jefferson (20) 

FINAL: Postville (0) v Nashua-Plainfield (38) 

FINAL: Sigourney-Keota (13) v Pekin (37) 

FINAL: South Hardin (8) v South Hamilton (33) 

FINAL: South Tama (29) v Grinnell (16) 

Southeast Polk (27) v Iowa City West (37) 

FINAL: Tri-County (0) v Lone Tree (67) 

FINAL: Tripoli (34) v Riceville (30) 

FINAL: Wapsi Valley (27) v South Winneshiek (8) 

FINAL: Washington (64) v Albia (7) 

FINAL: Waterloo C.C. (38) v S.C.W. Marshall (0) 

FINAL: Waterloo East (38) v DSM North (0) 

FINAL: West Branch (35) v West Liberty (20) 

FINAL: West Central (15) v Baxter (74) 

FINAL: West Delaware (37) v Independence (0) 

FINAL: Western Dubuque (12) v Dubuque Wahlert (10) 

FINAL: Wilton (24) v Tipton (14) 

