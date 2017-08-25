Iowa's Gilman gets silver at Worlds

Both the Wolverines and the Cyclones were looking for the next man in to step up - and it was Denver that would see it happen first -More >>
The Waterloo East Trojans snapped the state's current longest losing streak in resounding fashion beating Des Moines North 38-0 at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.More >>
Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with the Spartans dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.More >>
The Columbus Catholic Sailors looking to have a break through season after returning several starters last year with a two win season.More >>
