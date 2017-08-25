Friday Night Heroes to air on KWWL.com - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Friday Night Heroes to air on KWWL.com

Posted: Updated:

Friday Night Heroes will air on KWWL.com and on the KWWL app tonight at 10:30 p.m. 

You can get the scores on air, online, and on the app. Click HERE for the full list of games and scores. 

We will keep you updated throughout the night. 

