Evansdale man claims $50,000 Powerball prize

Three Iowans were just one number away from winning Wednesday's massive jackpot of $758.7 million.

Two of the three people have come forward to claim their $50,000 prize. Roger Weber of Evansdale and Sharon Bruvik of Humboldt claimed their prizes on Thursday. Weber purchased his ticket at the Kwik Star in Evansdale.

The third $50,000 ticket was purchased in Fort Dodge and hasn't been claimed yet.