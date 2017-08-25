Evansdale man claims $50,000 Powerball prize - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Evansdale man claims $50,000 Powerball prize

EVANSDALE (KWWL) -

Three Iowans were just one number away from winning Wednesday's massive jackpot of $758.7 million.

Two of the three people have come forward to claim their $50,000 prize. Roger Weber of Evansdale and Sharon Bruvik of Humboldt claimed their prizes on Thursday. Weber purchased his ticket at the Kwik Star in Evansdale.

The third $50,000 ticket was purchased in Fort Dodge and hasn't been claimed yet. 

