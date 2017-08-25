Families send-off dozens of troops

Thomas was 69-years-old when he lost his battle with cancer.More >>
Thomas was 69-years-old when he lost his battle with cancer.More >>
A fired dishwasher shot and killed a chef and held a "small number" of people hostage for about three hours before he was shot by police at a crowded restaurant in a tourist-heavy area of downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, authorities and one of the restaurant's owners said.More >>
A fired dishwasher shot and killed a chef and held a "small number" of people hostage for about three hours before he was shot by police at a crowded restaurant in a tourist-heavy area of downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, authorities and one of the restaurant's owners said.More >>
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.More >>
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.More >>
Home Away Alburnett () v North Cedar () Aplington-P'burg () v Sumner-Fred. ()More >>
Here are the Friday Night Heroes scores for week 1.More >>
Three women say they were assaulted along rural roads this month.More >>
Three women say they were assaulted along rural roads this month.More >>