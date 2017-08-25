Mayor Buol and Human Rights Commission respond to racist graffit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mayor Buol and Human Rights Commission respond to racist graffiti

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Mayor Roy Buol of Dubuque released a statement condemning the racist graffiti found on the city's floodwall. 

"While perspective may vary on the significance of this event, it is important that these messages and such behavior be addressed clearly and explicitly.  I want to clearly convey that it will not be tolerated in our community," he wrote.

Recently, Buol along with other officials signed the Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate, Extremism and Bigotry.

The Human Rights Commission also released a statement. "A message that is perceived to be a message of intimidation, power, and racism should not and will not be tolerated in Dubuque. We are deeply saddened by this message of intolerance and hate in our community."

 

